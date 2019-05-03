Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore

New Cars and Bikes in India

Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth ₹ 6.46 Crore

In a post on Instagram, the 'Badshah' of rap showed off this newly acquired Rolls-Royce Wraith. "It's been a long journey, Welcome to the family" he said.

View Photos
Badshah welcomed the Rolls-Royce Wraith with a picture of his family with the car

Badshah is no stranger to fame. Let's face it, he can blend into any song may it be from as serious a movie as 'Dangal' or as artistic as 'Gully Boy'. It looks like the rapper has found a footing in the world of cinema. The net step of course, is to buy a swanky car and the rapper, hasn't wasted anytime in doing that. In a post on Instagram, the 'Badshah' of rap showed off this newly acquired Rolls-Royce Wraith. "It's been a long journey, Welcome to the family" is what he posted with the picture of his white Rolls-Royce Wraith. We wonder though if this is the 'Inspired by Music' Edition of the Wraith which the company launched in India in 2015. Of course, the price tag of the Wraith is a talking topic as it costs ₹ 6.46 crore and that's a big price for a luxurious car like this.

Its been a long journey. Welcome to the family :) @rollsroycecars @rollsroyceindia @rollsroycewraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith

6.42 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Wraith

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on

If it in fact is the 'Inspired by Music' Edition then this one houses a 1300-Watt sound system with 18-channels. It features two bass speakers, seven tweeters, seven mid-range sound speakers and two additional speakers fitted in the car's headlining.

ul5gak9o

Badshah's Wraith can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.6 seconds

It's also what's under the hood that matters. Under the hood it's the same 6.6-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine which is good enough for 623bhp and 800Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which enables the car to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 4.6 seconds.

rolls royce wraith

The Wraith gets a 6.6-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine 

0 Comments

But the Wraith is just the new addition. In the Instagram post we can also spot the Wrangler four door in the background too. Clearly the rapper is gathering quite a collection of cars and we can't wait to see more of them. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Wraith with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Wraith
Rolls-Royce
Wraith
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley
Mulsanne
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley
Flying Spur
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati
Quattroporte
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series
Audi A8
Audi
A8
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen
Passat
TAGS :
Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith Rolls-Royce Wraith Inspired By Music Edition

Latest News

Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Rapper Badshah Buys A Rolls-Royce Wraith Worth Rs. 6.46 Crore
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
FCA Completes Sale Of Magneti Marelli To CK Holdings For $6.5 Billion
FCA Completes Sale Of Magneti Marelli To CK Holdings For $6.5 Billion
Pre-Owned Car Market Bigger Than New Car Market: Study
Pre-Owned Car Market Bigger Than New Car Market: Study
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: TVS Sales Grow By 5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: TVS Sales Grow By 5 Per Cent
Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Hyundai Venue Pre-Launch Bookings Open
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Rolls-Royce Wraith Alternatives

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 6.35 - 7.71 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.74 - 3.97 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.27 - 3.19 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.97 - 2.97 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
View More
Explore Wraith
×
Explore Now
x
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 20 Per Cent In April 2019
Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Tata Tiago & Tigor Updated With Apple CarPlay
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities