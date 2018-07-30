Range-Topping Skoda Kodiaq L&K Variant Goes On Sale In Europe

The Skoda Kodiaq has been a smashing hit for the Czech car maker and the SUV has now gained a new variant in the European markets. Skoda has introduced the Kodiaq in the new range-topping Laurin & Klement version that adds new features, creature comforts and improved aesthetics on the automaker's flagship SUV. The Skoda Kodiaq was introduced globally last year and is gaining popularity in India as well, despite the high price tag. It's not clear yet if the L&K version will make its way to India but we do expect to see it arrive sometime in the future.

Skoda Kodiaq 40.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Skoda Kodiaq L&K variant adds a bunch of aesthetic changes including the new chrome grille, 19-inch alloy wheels finished in anthracite and redesigned front and rear bumpers. The SUV also gets body coloured under-door panels with the L&K signature logos to complete the special look.

Advertisement

(The Skoda Kodiaq now comes with new features like ambient lighting and upholstery options)

Inside, the cabin on the Skoda Kodiaq L&K gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, while the seats and the armrest are upholstered in leather with the L&K logo embossed. Furthermore, the SUV gets piano black treatment for a distinctive and upmarket feel, while other upgrades include new ambient lighting system and aluminium trimmed pedals. The SUV continues to come with the Columbus infotainment system, progressive steering, curtain airbags, Canton sound system and heated windscreen.

The Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement edition is named after the company's founders - Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. The special variant has graced every model in Skoda's line-up over the years adding more features and aesthetic changes.

(The Skoda Kodiaq L&K comes with a new rear bumper)

The Kodiaq L&K is available in a number of engine options including the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine on the entry-level versions that makes 148 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The base L&K model is priced at 35,945 Pounds in the UK (around ₹ 32.42 lakh), while there's also a DSG automatic option as well. The range-topping version makes 187 bhp from a petrol mill, and a similarly powered diesel engine is also on offer priced at 38,105 Pounds (around ₹ 34.36 lakh). All versions get All-Wheel Drive as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.