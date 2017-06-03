Range Rover Velar To Be Launched In India During 2017 Festive Season

The Range Rover Velar, the fourth SUV in the famed Range Rover family, will be launched in India in November 2017. Velar will be positioned between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The SUV that premiered earlier this year in March promises new "levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability". An evolution of the Range Rover DNA, it is defined by a visually reductive approach and meticulous attention to every detail. Range Rover Velar, which derives its name from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969, will face competition from acclaimed cars such as the Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan, BMW X5, and Audi Q7.

Land Rover offers the Velar SUV with a total of six engine options in international markets

With its origins stemmed in the tenet of 'reductionism', Velar derives from half a decade of Range Rover pedigree as it continues the Range Rover luxury SUV bloodline. The beautiful Range Rover Velar sports a balanced design further complemented by its powerful proportions and generous wheelbase that not only proffers a spacious interior but also makes significant contribution to the car's overall charm. In addition to its compelling design, the SUV also incorporates a plethora of advanced technologies such as the super-slim matrix-laser LED headlights and Touch Pro Duo infotainment system featuring two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens among others.

Velar will also receive the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system

Land Rover also offers a myriad of safety provisions on the Range Rover Velar including six airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist (standard on HSE) and an Adaptive Speed Limiter. With that being said, some of these features may not be offered in the Indian model due to regulations and other factors.

The SUV's design is based on 'reductionism'

The Range Rover Velar is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options across the globe. The list of Velar's petrol engine options includes the 2-litre Ingenuium in two states of tune and a 3-litre supercharged V6. The list of the SUV's diesel engine options also comprises the 2-litre Ingenuium in two states of tune and a 3-litre V6.

Range Rover Velar Petrol Engines:

Engine 2-litre Ingenuium 3-litre supercharged V6 Power 246 bhp/ 296 bhp 375 bhp Torque 365 Nm/ 400 Nm 450 Nm

Range Rover Velar Diesel Engines:

Engine 2-litre Ingenuium 3-litre V6 Power 177 bhp/ 237 bhp 296 bhp Torque 430 Nm/ 500 Nm 700 Nm

Each one of the six engines offered is Euro 6 compliant and will come paired to ZF eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.