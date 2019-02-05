Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed

A powerful version of the Range Rover Velar was under development for a while now. While it was speculated to be the 'SVR' badged version, Land Rover has now revealed that Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition sporting more power and better performance figures. The new SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the fastest and most powerful Velar yet and brings more fire under the hood, whilst retaining the elegance of the standard version. The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, and gets updated with bigger brakes to match the higher power output.

Power on the new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition comes from the familiar 5.0-litre V8 Supercharged engine from Land Rover stable. The motor is tuned for 543 bhp and 680 Nm of peak torqu. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and allows the SUV to run from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed on the Dynamic Edition stands at 274 kmph. Bringing the SUV in control are the uprated 395 mm front and 396 mm rear disc brakes with two-piece construction to save weight. The SUV gets red brake calipers with 21-inch forged alloy wheels, while there is an optional set of 22-inch alloy wheels as well.

In addition, the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets a tweaked All-Wheel Drive system with an improved transfer box that is able to handle the extra power. The AWD system can send power up to 100 per cent to the rear wheels too. Land Rover says it took the company 63,900 hours to optimise the handling, ride and responsiveness on the Velar SVAutobiography Edition to ensure the right calibration on all fronts.

The more powerful Velar also comes with a bespoke Variable Active Exhaust System

Visually, the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets subtle yet aggressive looking upgrades. This includes the redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes intended to cool the larger brakes. The grille is new and there are lower side mouldings, while the bumper at the rear has been revised as well. There are quad exhausts at the rear that ensure you know this isn't the standard Velar. The SUV also gets a bespoke Variable Active Exhaust System that features valve technology to further optimise the exhaust note. The new system is 7.1 kg lighter than that on the standard model.

Inside, the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition gets a sportier steering wheel with aluminium gearshift paddles and a knurled finish on the control dials for the infotainment system and the rotory gear selector. A carbon fibre finished version is also available but needs to be purchased at an additional cost.

Prices for the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition are yet to be revealed. The SUV though will make its way to India and is likely to come to our shores via the CBU route. Expect prices for the new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic edition to be around ₹ 2 crore (ex-showroom). The standard Range Rover Velar range is currently priced between ₹ 80.92 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.41 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).

