Range Rover SV Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring

Land Rover showcased the Range Rover SV Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show a couple of months ago. And now, the SUV has been spotted doing rounds of the Nurburgring in full camouflage. The test mule seen here is a right-hand drive SUV and had differently finished alloy wheels. In a first though, Land Rover will be offering optional 23-inch set of wheels as well. The Range Rover SV coupe will be assembled by hand at the company's SVO headquarters in Coventry, UK. It is also the world's first ever full-size luxury SUV coupe!

(Land Rove will manufacture only 999 units of the Range Rover SV Coupe )

Land Rover will manufacture only 999 units and sell them worldwide and therefore, the company wants to be absolutely sure about the performance of the SUV before it starts selling in the last few months of 2018. Oh! And the prices of the Range Rover SV Coupe are out as well. The prices for the Range Rover SV Coupe start at $295,995 or just above ₹ 2 crore.

And in case you were wondering about the punch that the engine packs! Here it is! The Range Rover SV Coupe gets a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that makes 557 bhp. The SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in a scant 5 seconds and has a top speed of 265 kmph. Land Rover has lowered the suspension on the Range Rover SV Coupe by 8 mm and the SUV also gets permanent four wheel drive with a two-speed transfer box and an active locking rear differential. It also has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm and has a maximum towing capacity for 3.5 tonnes.

