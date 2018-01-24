Range Rover SV Coupe Interior Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut

For Land Rover's 70th anniversary year, the company has teased the interiors of the upcoming Limited Edition Range Rover SV Coupe. Why limited edition you ask? The reason is that the new Range Rover SV Coupe will be restricted to only 999 units and will be available for the global market. Each model is said to be hand-assembled by Special Vehicle Operations in SV Technical Centre in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Land Rover will unveil the new Range Rover SV Coupe at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show on March 6. The new Range Rover SV Coupe is also the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupe and it features a bold body design and oozes premiumness to the interior.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover said, "The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level."

The inside of the two-door Range Rover SV Coupe looks quite interesting while still maintaining the tradition touch. While the wood covered centre console with metallic trim runs the length of the cabin, the front seats sit in white and the rear passengers sit in dark navy blue. The seats come covered in diamond-quilted leather seats. The materials run through the dashboard as well.

Apart from the cabin, Land Rover has not revealed any other information on the Range Rover SV Coupe. However, from the recently clicked spy shots, it is clear that the front features minor changes from other Range Rovers'. The new coupe will sport new headlights with updated front grille. From the side, the SV Coupe is short in height from the other models in the portfolio.

Land Rover will reveal more details of the new Limited edition Range Rover SV coupe at the Geneva Motor Show.

