Range Rover Evoque Convertible To Be Launched In India This Month

Jaguar Land Rover India will be launching the long-anticipated Range Rover Evoque Convertible on March 27, 2018. This will be the country's first luxury compact convertible SUV and also the first convertible SUV to be launched by Land Rover, in India. The new Evoque Convertible will share its underpinnings, powertrain options and a host of its features with the existing Range Rover Evoque. The convertible SUV will be a two-door model with a small boot, unlike the five-door fixed-top Range Rover Evoque.

It was about two years ago, in March 2016, when we first shared the spy images of the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which was spotted in India. While since then the Land Rover has updated the Evoque series and now we'll be getting the 2018 model year. Based on the details available on the Land Rover India's website, the new Range Rover Evoque Convertible will be offered in only one variant - HSE Dynamic and will be powered by the company's tried and tested 2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine. The 1,998 cc, four-cylinder engine is capable of churning out a 237 bhp and develops a peak torque of 340 Nm. The engine will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Visually, the SUV does borrow most of its styling elements and will come in a two-tone orange and black shade with the A-pillars and the retractable soft-top roof coloured in black and the lower body in bright orange. The adaptive Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, radiator grille, air intakes, bumper element, wheel arch cladding and ORVMs also gets some black treatment. The SUV will also come with the option of a stylish black alloy wheels and additional body elements. In terms of dimensions, the Evoque Convertible is slightly longer than the regular Evoque at 4,370 mm but the wheelbase remains the same at 2,660 mm. The width and height are lesser compared to the five-door model at 1,900 mm and 1,609 respectively. The boot capacity is a little over 250 litre.

The Range Rover Evoque Convertible comes with an all-black cabin suitable for four, with configurable ambient interior lighting, perforated Windsor leather seats, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and navigation pro. Other features include - power fold, heated door mirrors with memory functionality, approach and puddle lights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, keyless entry, front parking aid, surround camera system, 12-way electric front seats with memory and more.

