Range Rover Evoque Convertible: All You Need To Know

Jaguar Land Rover India will be launching the long-anticipated Range Rover Evoque Convertible next week in India and we were pretty sure that it won't be making its way here but the folks had different plans and it's all set to arrive on our shores on March 27, 2018. This will be the country's first luxury compact convertible SUV and also the first convertible SUV from the Land Rover stable. There's been a massive increase in the number of SUVs, of all sizes, on sale in recent years but the convertible makes a difference and of course sets it apart from the crowd. When we first saw a concept version at the Geneva Motor Show in 2012, and we didn't quite like it but well, it's grown on us and it is rugged looking, sporty even and though it looks better with the roof up but well, we can live with that.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Range Rover Evoque Convertible

The new Evoque Convertible shares its underpinnings, powertrain options and a host of its features with the existing Range Rover Evoque. The convertible SUV is a two-door model with a small boot, unlike the five-door fixed-top Range Rover Evoque. The adaptive Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, radiator grille, air intakes, bumper element, wheel arch cladding and ORVMs also gets some black treatment. The Evoque Convertible is slightly longer than the regular Evoque at 4,370 mm but the wheelbase remains the same at 2,660 mm. The width and height are lesser compared to the five-door model at 1,900 mm and 1,609 respectively. The boot capacity is a little over 250 litre. The Range Rover Evoque Convertible comes with an all-black cabin suitable for four, with configurable ambient interior lighting, perforated Windsor leather seats, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and navigation pro. Other features include - power fold, heated door mirrors with memory functionality, approach and puddle lights, rain sensing windscreen wipers, keyless entry, front parking aid, surround camera system, 12-way electric front seats with memory and more. The new Range Rover Evoque Convertible will be offered in only one variant - HSE Dynamic It will be powered by the company's tried and tested 2.0-litre Si4 petrol engine. The 1,998 cc, four-cylinder engine is capable of churning out a 237 bhp and develops a peak torque of 340 Nm. The engine will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard. Expect it to be priced at around ₹ 62 lakh

