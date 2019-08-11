New Cars and Bikes in India

Rajasthan Government Releases Biofuel Policy 2019

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot says that promotion of biofuel will reduce the need of fossil fuel in the interest of environment, and also generate employment opportunities.

The Government believes promotion of biofuel will reduce the need of fossil fuel

The Rajasthan government on Friday released biofuel rules-2019 on the eve of the World Biofuel Day. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to bring the policy for biofuel after the notification of the Centre.

Promotion of biofuel will reduce the need of fossil fuel in the interest of environment, and also generate employment opportunities, he said in a function at Science Park here.

Transport minister Pratap Singh said that efforts will be made to use biofuel in the buses of state road transport corporation.

Senior officials were also present at the function.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

