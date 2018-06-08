Race-Spec TVS Apache RR 310 vs Production Apache RR 310; What Is The Difference

The race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 is all set to make its race debut in the 2018 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). The first race of the season will take place at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on 8 June, 2018. Now, we have ridden the production spec RR 310 and it left us with a rather sweet impression. The bike has more than enough power to scare you silly and be a calm tourer at the same time. It is loaded with features too. The race-spec bike on the other hand, has a fair few differences when compared to the production bike. We list down all the differences between the two.

Engine & Performance

(The ECU on the race bike has been re-mapped for more power) (The ECU on the race bike has been re-mapped for more power)

Now both motorcycles get the same engine which is a 313 cc single-cylinder liquid cooled unit and a six-speed transmission. But that is where the similarities end. The race-spec model gets a new exhaust system along with a re-done induction. The ECU too has been re-mapped for better performance. The overall power output is 37.5 bhp at 10,300 rpm and has a top speed of 175 kmph. The footpegs too have been re-positioned to give better race ergonomics. The stock RR 310 makes 34 bhp and has a claimed top speed of 160 kmph.

Livery

(The RR 310 race-spec has a flashy new livery which looks good) (The RR 310 race-spec has a flashy new livery which looks good)

Of course! There has to be a visual difference between the race-spec bike and the stock bike. The race-spec bike is draped in red and blue. Then you have the TVS Racing decals across the fairing along with the racing number. The race-spec bike sure looks better than the stock RR 310.

Weight Savings

Apart from the looks and the engine updates, the race-spec bike has to be lighter than the stock model, in order to be even quicker on a racetrack. Therefore, the race-spec model misses out on the stands, internal workings of the headlamp, mirrors, rear tyre-hugger, chain cover and the fender as well. The saree guard and the pillion footrest on the left side have been taken off as well. The pillion footrest on the right stays because it supports the new exhaust.

The brakes and the tyres (Michelin Pilot Street) along with the suspension remain the same as on the stock motorcycle.

