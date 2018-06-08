Race Spec TVS Apache RR 310 And RTR 200 4V To Debut Soon

TVS Racing is ready for the 2018 season of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), which starts from 8 June, 2018 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. TVS Racing will be participating in two categories, which are Group B Super-Sport category and the Group C Pro-Stock category. Both categories will be under 165 cc segment. Also, TVS Racing will kick off the first edition of the one-make championship for the race-specification RR 310 and introduce the Apache RTR 200 4V with a slipper clutch in the TVS One Make Series.

The already powerful RR 310 has been significantly updated in order to be raced in the One Make Series. The race-spec motorcycle gets a new race-tuned exhaust which gets an improved induction technology. The engine control unit has been re-mapped as well. The engine of course remains the same, which is a 313 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 37.5 bhp at 10,300 rpm. The race-spec RR 310 also gets a new 40 mm throttle body. The claimed top speed of the bike is 175 kmph.

TVS Racing has also updated the RTR 200 4V which will be used in the One Make Series. The bike now gets a slipper clutch which will help in aggressive gearshifts in either direction. The bike will also get other updates such as a modified cam shaft, race-tuned intake and exhaust systems, re-tuned suspension and a retuned carburettor as well. The race spec RTR 200 4V makes 23.6 bhp at 9,300 rpm and has a top-speed of 145 kmph.

