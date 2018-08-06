New Cars and Bikes in India

'Race of Champions' Ducati Panigale V4 S Bikes Auctioned On eBay

The bike used by Troy Bayliss at the Race of Champions fetched as much as $ 1,39,000 on the online auction.

View Photos
The Panigale V4 S raced by Troy Bayliss attracted the maximum bids

Highlights

  • The bike used by Troy Bayliss fetched $1,39,000
  • The bike were used in the 'Race of Champions' at World Ducati Week
  • The Panigale V4 S is the most powerful road legal superbike in the world

All 13 Ducati Panigale V4 S bikes, which were used in the 'Race of Champions' at the World Ducati Week 2018, have been auctioned on eBay. The auction closed on July 28, and 12 bikes used in the race, as well as the 13th (prepared for Chaz Davies, who missed out on the race due to injury) have garnered impressive bids. Each of the bikes feature exclusive livery and graphics dedicated to their individual riders, with colour schemes inspired by the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races. Each bike also has a badge showing the rider's name and race number, as well as an autograph on the fuel tank, written in indelible ink.

Ducati Panigale V4
21.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V4

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review

Advertisement
htefvi1g

(In all, 13 Panigale V4 S bikes from the Race of Champions were auctioned on eBay)

Also Read: Troy Bayliss' Panigale V4 S Tops Online Auction

The bike used by Troy Bayliss reached the record-breaking figure of $ 1,39,000 (over ₹ 95 crore in current exchange rates). The bikes used by Dovizioso, Melandri, Lorenzo, Pirro (Race of Champions winner) and Petrucci were also in great demand going for between $46,000 (nearly ₹ 32 lakh) and $72,000 (around ₹ 50 lakh). The auction generated a total of 7,084 bids from all over the world, with as many as 1,516 people battling out to acquire the 13 bikes.

0 Comments

The winning bidder of each bike will also get a certificate of authenticity signed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, as well as the rider himself, making every motorcycle even more valuable. Each bike also comes with a series of special components used during the Race of Champions and a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Ducati Panigale V4 Alternatives

MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.98 Lakh *
View More
Explore Panigale V4
×
Explore Now
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities