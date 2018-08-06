'Race of Champions' Ducati Panigale V4 S Bikes Auctioned On eBay

All 13 Ducati Panigale V4 S bikes, which were used in the 'Race of Champions' at the World Ducati Week 2018, have been auctioned on eBay. The auction closed on July 28, and 12 bikes used in the race, as well as the 13th (prepared for Chaz Davies, who missed out on the race due to injury) have garnered impressive bids. Each of the bikes feature exclusive livery and graphics dedicated to their individual riders, with colour schemes inspired by the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races. Each bike also has a badge showing the rider's name and race number, as well as an autograph on the fuel tank, written in indelible ink.

(In all, 13 Panigale V4 S bikes from the Race of Champions were auctioned on eBay) Also Read: Troy Bayliss' Panigale V4 S Tops Online Auction

The bike used by Troy Bayliss reached the record-breaking figure of $ 1,39,000 (over ₹ 95 crore in current exchange rates). The bikes used by Dovizioso, Melandri, Lorenzo, Pirro (Race of Champions winner) and Petrucci were also in great demand going for between $46,000 (nearly ₹ 32 lakh) and $72,000 (around ₹ 50 lakh). The auction generated a total of 7,084 bids from all over the world, with as many as 1,516 people battling out to acquire the 13 bikes.

The winning bidder of each bike will also get a certificate of authenticity signed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, as well as the rider himself, making every motorcycle even more valuable. Each bike also comes with a series of special components used during the Race of Champions and a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.

