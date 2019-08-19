New Cars and Bikes in India

R15-Based Yamaha XSR155 Breaks Cover In Thailand

The Yamaha XSR155 is a retro-styled motorcycle based on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 that has been launched in Thailand and we would like to see it make its way to India too.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Yamaha XSR155 borrows its retro styling from the larger XSR900

Keeping up with the popularity of retro motorcycles, Yamaha Motor has introduced the new XSR155 in Thailand. The new Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro-styled offering based on the YZF-R15 V3.0 and shares the same underpinnings as the latter. The design language though is completely new, bringing a retro touch to the Japanese bike maker's 155 cc line-up and is an extremely likeable addition to the range. Mechanically, the XSR155 carries over the Deltabox frame and other cycle parts and also the powertrain.

Also Read: 2019 Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

MT-15

FZ25

YZF R1

FZ V3.0 FI

FZ V2.0 FI

Fascino

SZ RR V2.0

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fazer 25

MT-09

YZF R3

YZF R15S

Saluto

Cygnus Ray ZR

RAY Z

Alpha

Saluto RX

The styling and design though gives it a completely new look despite the sporty underpinnings. The design language is borrowed from the XSR900 and comes with the distinctive round LED headlamp, followed by the teardrop fuel tank and tan coloured ribbed single seat. The side panels covering the frame add a muscular touch to the motorcycle, while the circular LED taillight certainly stands out. The changes to the XSR155 also include a raised handlebar for a more comfortable riding position, while the wheelbase too is narrower by 5 mm over the R15. The ground clearance is also higher at 170 mm, while the XSR is heavier than the MT-15 by a kilogram at 134 kg (kerb), with the additions of an engine cowl and a heat shield on the exhaust.

eokvbkto

The Thai-spec Yamaha XSR155 uses the same 155 cc motor that produces 19 bhp & 14.7 Nm

Under the retro visuals, the Yamaha XSR155 uses the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. On the Thai-spec model, the motor produces 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper and assist clutch. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with ABS as standard. An LCD unit is offered for the instrument cluster.

0 Comments

It is unclear if the Yamaha XSR155 will make its way to India. However, with the sheer popularity of retro motorcycles, Yamaha Motor should consider bringing the model here. More so, since the R15 V3.0 is manufactured in the country along with the MT-15, which makes it quite a viable option for the Indian market. The XSR155 is priced at 91,500 Baht (approx. ₹ 2.10 lakh), but local production should keep the prices around ₹ 1.40-1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.43 - 1.56 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.47 - 1.5 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.77 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 67,568 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India; Likely Rebadged as Gypsy
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian FTR 1200 S, FTR 1200 S Race Replica Officially Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Indian FTR 1200 S, FTR 1200 S Race Replica Officially Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities