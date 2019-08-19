R15-Based Yamaha XSR155 Breaks Cover In Thailand

Keeping up with the popularity of retro motorcycles, Yamaha Motor has introduced the new XSR155 in Thailand. The new Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro-styled offering based on the YZF-R15 V3.0 and shares the same underpinnings as the latter. The design language though is completely new, bringing a retro touch to the Japanese bike maker's 155 cc line-up and is an extremely likeable addition to the range. Mechanically, the XSR155 carries over the Deltabox frame and other cycle parts and also the powertrain.

The styling and design though gives it a completely new look despite the sporty underpinnings. The design language is borrowed from the XSR900 and comes with the distinctive round LED headlamp, followed by the teardrop fuel tank and tan coloured ribbed single seat. The side panels covering the frame add a muscular touch to the motorcycle, while the circular LED taillight certainly stands out. The changes to the XSR155 also include a raised handlebar for a more comfortable riding position, while the wheelbase too is narrower by 5 mm over the R15. The ground clearance is also higher at 170 mm, while the XSR is heavier than the MT-15 by a kilogram at 134 kg (kerb), with the additions of an engine cowl and a heat shield on the exhaust.

The Thai-spec Yamaha XSR155 uses the same 155 cc motor that produces 19 bhp & 14.7 Nm

Under the retro visuals, the Yamaha XSR155 uses the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. On the Thai-spec model, the motor produces 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper and assist clutch. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes at either end with ABS as standard. An LCD unit is offered for the instrument cluster.

It is unclear if the Yamaha XSR155 will make its way to India. However, with the sheer popularity of retro motorcycles, Yamaha Motor should consider bringing the model here. More so, since the R15 V3.0 is manufactured in the country along with the MT-15, which makes it quite a viable option for the Indian market. The XSR155 is priced at 91,500 Baht (approx. ₹ 2.10 lakh), but local production should keep the prices around ₹ 1.40-1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

