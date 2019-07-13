Pure EV Aims To Launch Long-Range Electric Motorcycles Next Year

PURE EV, an Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated start-up, is aiming for the commercial launch of high-speed and long-range electric scooters and motorcycles early next year. The start-up is also looking to ramp up its electric vehicle manufacturing capacity to 2,000 units per month by October 2019, IIT Hyderabad said in a statement.The company which raised venture capital funding from Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals visionary V.C. Nannapaneni, has also been developing a prototype of HVDC (high-voltage direct current) electric truck/bus lithium battery modules and intends to showcase them in 2020 for potential collaborations.

"PURE EV is a true testimony of how IIT Hyderabad is translating academic activities into mass-scale commercial products through the support of the incubation centre," U.B. Desai, Founding Director, IIT Hyderabad, said in a statement.

"Co-location of PURE EV factory with IIT Hyderabad campus will open up new R&D collaborations with various faculty members and indeed it is analogous to how start-up industries emerged around Stanford University," Desai added.

PURE EV was founded in 2016 by Nishanth Dongari, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and is led by Rohit Vadera, an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

The start-up had recently launched four two-wheeler models. It aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on the roads during 2019-20.

