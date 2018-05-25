Production Version Of The Kia SP Concept Could Be Named Trazor

There is no doubt that Kia Motors considers India as an important market and has already setup a $ 1.1 billion manufacturing/assembly plant in Andhra Pradesh. In fact Kia has said that it will be investing almost $ 2 billion in India by 2021. And the first production model that will be manufactured at Kia's Indian plant will be the handsome SP concept. Also, Kia has confirmed that it will be the first Kia model to be launched in India with the launch taking place in the second half of 2019. The SP concept SUV was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo along with other Kia models which are in consideration for the Indian automotive market. Also, it is no coincidence that the first Kia model to be launched in India is an SUV.

Kia has been running an online poll and the Trazor name is leading right now

In a bid to engage a huge chunk of automotive enthusiasts in India, Kia started an online poll on a microsite, wherein users can log on and vote for the name that they think should be given to the production model of the SP concept. There are four names to choose from, which are SP-Z, Tusker, Trailster and Trazor. Till the time this article was being published, a majority of people voted for Trazor followed by the Tusker, SP-Z and the Trailster in that order. Currently, the Trazor has a vote count of 838 followed by the Tusker which garnered 381 votes. The SP-Z and the Trailster have 106 and 94 votes respectively. If this particular trend continues to follow, we could see the Kia SP Concept named Trazor at the time of production.

The SP concept will be rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster in the compact SUV segment. In fact, the SP Concept is more or less similar to the Creta when it comes to dimensions and it could also use the same platform as well. The SP Concept will be a 5-seater SUV and could get the same digital instrument console which the show car had. The production model will get maybe 16-inch or 17-inch wheels as opposed to the really large wheels on the concept model.

