Production Spec Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 Spied In India

The Yamaha YZF-R15 really introduced the small capacity performance motorcycling segment in the country, where performance was priority. Almost a decade since its launch, the 150 cc track-scorcher still remains a favourite among enthusiasts and has aged gracefully with both the Version 1 and Version 2 models on sale. However, the R15 is all set to receive an overhaul soon and the Version 3 was recently spied testing in the country. The Yamaha R15 V3 went on sale internationally earlier this year and was spotted sans any camouflage, hinting towards a launch soon.

The spy images reveal a host of details on the India-spec Yamaha R15 V3. Compared to the international version, the Indian model misses out on Upside-down (USD) front forks, which have been replaced by the more cost effective telescopic units. The bike also ditches ABS on the domestic version, while the IRC tyres have been swapped for locally made MRFs. Few components seem to have been carried over from the current R15 including the foot pegs, which aren't made of aluminium.

(The model looks sharper than ever and is said to have improved drag efficiency as well)

What does remain though is the all-new design language borrowed from the new generation Yamaha R6 and R1. The model looks sharper than ever and is said to have improved drag efficiency as well. Internationally, the split headlamps get full LEDs, which we expect the case to be in India as well. The new R15 V3 also gets a fully digital instrument console, replacing the analog-digital unit seen on the current version. The fuel tank capacity has decreased on the new bike, down to 11 litres from 12 litres. Another substantial change is the lower pillion seat, which is why the R15 V1 was re-introduced in the first place. The rider stance is also a tad bit relaxed over the outgoing model.

Clearly, Yamaha is trying to keep the R15 V3 more cost friendly in the country and hence, is likely to skimp on the sophisticated components. However, the powertrain is expected to be all new and that will see a tonne of changes. We are likely to get the new 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. That will be a segment first feature and will help pump out about 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox will continue on the bike, but we won't get a slipper clutch like the version overseas. We need to wait though to see if Yamaha India will actually introduce the VVA system or skip altogether to keep costs in check.

The Yamaha R15 V3 will have a kerb weight of around 137 kg, a kilo more than the V2 and should keep the model throttle happy.

Expect the new Yamaha R15 V3 to arrive in the country in the first quarter of 2018. This puts it well before the April 2018 mandate to launch new motorcycles with ABS. The cost savings should help Yamaha keep prices around ₹ 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the new R15 V3, making it not too expensive over the current model. The Japanese bike maker is yet to reveal details on the launch of the V3 but we do expect to hear from them soon.

