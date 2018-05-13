Production Spec Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV Leaked Online

Volkswagen is readying up the T-Cross compact SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Ford EcoSport, Jeep Renegade and the likes. While the official launch is still sometime away, the production-ready Volkswagen T-Cross has been leaked online revealing the exterior design on the upcoming SUV. The leaked image appears to be from a presentation and provides the first look at the all-new offering. The T-Cross is scheduled for an official debut later this year.

Staying close to the T-Cross Breeze concept, the new Volkswagen T-Cross gets a similar design language to the T-Roc but you get a larger and wider grille, squared fog lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and a receding roofline. The car clearly looks compact in the image, while reports have suggested it will measure about 4.2 metres in length. Internationally, the T-Cross will be underpinned by the MQB AO platform, which also underpins the new generation Polo.

(The Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept was revealed last year)

Inside, expect the Volkswagen T-Cross to borrow a lot of features from the existing VW parts bin. This will include the all-digital instrument console, MirrorLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a host of other goodies. The compact SUV will be a five-seater, but priced a lot cheaper than the Tiguan within the VW family. Engine options will include both petrol and diesel versions, while the option of a hybrid cannot be ruled out.

The Volkswagen T-Cross is an important product for the company and it is believed that the model is being considered for India as well. However, reports suggest that VW could develop the India-spec T-Cross on a more affordable platform to keep costs low and prices competitive. A launch timeline for India is said to be around 2020.

The T-Cross will join the T-Roc and a host of other models as the German automaker plans an SUV onslaught over the coming years and will introduce 19 new SUVs globally by 2020.

Leaked Image Source: Ferd on Facebook

