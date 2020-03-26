Production-Spec Tata HBX Micro SUV Spotted Testing In India

Images of the upcoming micro SUV, Tata HBX, have surfaced online, and this one is the production-spec test mule of the car. Based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the new model will be the smallest SUV from the home-grown automaker and will be based on the ALFA platform, sharing its underpinning with the Tata Altroz. While Tata did showcase the pre-production HBX concept, at the 2020 Auto Expo, the final production version will be different and a bit less dramatic. However, we do not get to see the changes here, due to the heavy camouflage.

The Tata HBX Micro SUV will be launched sometime in the FY 2020-21

Now, Tata Motors has said that the HBX concept showcased in Delhi, is 90 per cent close to the actual production car. So, as seen in these spy photos, the micro SUV will come with the split headlamp setup, with the primary lights positioned below and the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above it, closer to the front grille. The fact that the prototype car is featuring LED DRLs, indicates that this could be the top-end variant. Furthermore, while the concept came with a large faux skid plate, the test mule appears to get a conventional bumper design with a central airdam and round foglamps on either end.

The Tata HBX Micro SUV test mule was seen with alloy wheel and LED taillamps

The HBX test mule also comes with alloy wheels, and they too have been camouflaged, while the roof and the rear section come with pseudo cladding to disguise the design and silhouette of the car. The concept model came with compact taillamps with Tri-Arrow shaped LED guide lights, and while we cannot confirm the design, the taillamps do look a bit a compact. The rear bumper too looks pretty much standard and comes with vertically positioned reflectors. While we do not get to see the interior in these images, we do get a glimpse of a floating touchscreen infotainment system like the one on the Nexon.

Along with heavy camouflage the Tata HBX Micro SUV test mule is also wearing pseudo cladding to hide the design of the car

The Tata HBX micro SUV will be the second model to be built on the ALFA platform and will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. The car will be positioned below the Tata Nexon and powertrain wise we expected the HBX to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine the powers the Altorz. The engine currently makes about 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We expect the SUV to get an AMT version later. Right now, the Tata HBX is slated to be launched in the latter part of the upcoming Financial Year 2020-21.

