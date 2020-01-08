Production-Spec Mahindra XUV300 Electric Coming To 2020 Auto Expo

Last year we told you that Mahindra is planning to bring in an electric version of the XUV300 subcompact SUV. Back then we had mentioned that the electric SUV will arrive sometime in 2020, and now, sources in the company have told us that the production version of the Mahindra XUV300 Electric will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Codenamed S210, the upcoming electric version of the XUV300 will be offered in two variants - standard and long-range version, offering a range of up to 200 km and 350-400 km respectively, on a single charge.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric is expected to come with a new electric powertrain technology and will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery developed in collaboration with LG Chem. In fact, LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Lithium-ion cells based on nickel-manganese- cobalt (NMC) chemistry with high energy density.

Visually, the Mahindra XUV300 electric is likely to retain the basic design of the regular ICE model with new styling updates signifying its electric nature. The cabin is also expected to come with minor styling updates and possibly a few new and updated features and will be based on the top-end variant of the regular XUV300.

Mahindra is also planning to launch the eKUV100 this year

The Mahindra XUV300 EV will not be the first electric SUV to hit the Indian shores, as the Hyundai Kona Electric is already on sale in India, while Tata Motors and MG Motor India has set to launch the Nexon EV and ZSEV in the coming months. Furthermore, Mahindra is also planning to launch the eKUV100 in India this year.

