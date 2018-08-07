Production-Spec Mahindra S201 Spotted Alongside Marazzo

A production-spec version of Mahindra's upcoming sub-compact SUV, codenamed S201, has been spotted testing in India again. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rival was caught on the camera undergoing testing alongside the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra Marazzo MPV, and the SUV is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. The prototype model is still covered in heavy camouflage, but exposed bits reveal the production-spec parts, and judging by the alloys on this, this SUV is possibly the top-end model.

Based on the SsangYong Tivoli, the upcoming Mahindra S201 will be the carmaker's third sub-4 metre SUV in India after the TUV300 and NuvoSport. With the latter two failing to make any considerable amount of dent on the Vitara Brezza's sales, the carmaker is now coming out with a more premium offering, and this time around it will be a five-seater SUV.

Advertisement

Mahindra S201 will be the third sub-4 metre SUV from Mahindra after TUV300 and NuvoSport

Visually, the India-spec Mahindra S201 will be different from the globally sold Tivoli, mainly the front and rear portions. The rear especially will come with a new set of taillamps, revised bumpers, and we can also see a silver skid plate. While we do not get to see the front section of the SUV in these images, based on some previous spy images, we know that the S201 comes with large wraparound headlamps, with projector lights and integrated LED daytime running lamps and turn indicators. The grille is expected to get chrome detailing, while the front bumper appears to house a large air dam and horizontal foglamps.

We have also seen the interior in few older spy photos, and the SUV will come with a dual tone dashboard and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also gets a large twin-pot instrument console with a central MID, along with a new steering wheel, engine start/stop button, and cruise control. The SUV also gets two USB ports, AUX-IN and a 12V power socket, among others.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to come with the 1.2-litre G80 turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual and possibly an AMT unit. Now, this could be purely coincidental, but, the 'G 85' sticker on the SUV might mean this is the petrol variant of the SUV.

Image Source: Thrustzone

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.