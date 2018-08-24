New Cars and Bikes in India

Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra Marazzo is slated to be launched on September 3, and upon launch the MPV will go up against the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa.

Mahindra says that the Marazzo's design and styling have been inspired by the Shark

  • The Mahindra Marazzo will be launched in India on September 3
  • Mahindra Marazzo will come with shark-inspired design elements
  • Mahindra Marazzo will come with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine

A production-ready version of the Mahindra Marazzo was recently spotted, ahead of the MPV's official launch. Slated to be launched on September 3, the Marazzo is an all-new model from the company and although the MPV is covered in camouflage, the exposed bits reveal its production-ready status. The Mahindra Marazzo will be the largest offering from the carmaker yet and upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa and it's expected to be priced in the similar price range.

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 10 - 11 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2018

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far

1k021iqc

Mahindra Marazzo comes with sporty alloy wheels and Shark-tail inspired LED taillamps

As per the company, the Mahindra Marazzo's design and styling have been inspired by the Shark, and the carmaker has individually revealed several exterior bits resembling the predator's features, which we can see in these images. For instance, up front, the MPV gets a new chrome-toothed grille which is flanked by wide double barrel projector headlamps, and wide central airdam. The Marazzo also sports a set of new sporty alloy wheels with large ORVMs, and here we can also see the long profile of the MPV. The latest image also gives us a detailed look at the Shark-tail inspired LED taillamps, and the outline of a large, well-sculpted tailgate. We also get to see other exterior styling elements like the chrome stripe above the side skirts and the underbody claddings.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo MPV To Be Exported From India

mr04u1r4

The middle row of the 7-seater Mahindra Marazzo gets captain seats

We do not get to see the cabin in these images however, Mahindra has already revealed the entire cabin with a bunch of teaser images. The cabin will come with light beige interior dual tone black and grey dashboard panels. While the 7-seater model gets captain seat in the middle row, the 8-seater model comes with a foldable bench seat with a 40:20:40 split feature. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pod instrument console with a large MID unit, and a roof-mounted air-con system, which comes with what Mahindra claims to be an industry-first surround cool technology.

i5asqokk

Mahindra Marazzo MPV comes with sleek interior and a roof-mounted Air-Con system

Under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo will come with an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engine specs are yet to announced, however, it is expected to be paired with both manual and automatic transmission option. Mahindra also has a petrol version in the pipeline, but it will not be launched along with the diesel model. Right now, Mahindra is working on the petrol derivative and it's expected to be introduced later, based on the demand. The Marazzo MPV is expected to be launched in India this September before the festive season starts.

Image Source: Vasaikar Uttam/Youtube

Mahindra Marazzo Mahindra Marazzo Launch Mahindra India

