Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased

McLaren has finally decided to give us a glimpse of the upcoming Grand Tourer. The British supercar maker has released a bunch of new teaser images of the production version of the McLaren Grand Tourer, albeit fully covered in camouflage. McLaren has also removed the shape-changing, additional body panels previously used to disguise the car, thus displaying the sleek, sporty, and actual form of the Grand Tourer. This is the fourth McLaren to be revealed under the company'sTrack25 business plan, and the new supercar will be officially unveiled in May 2019.

The McLaren Grand Tourer will be fully revealed in May 2019

The latest photos unveil a sleek and curvy body with a pair of sharp-looking bullet-shaped headlamps cluster with LED lighting, surrounded by LED daytime running lamps. The front bumper appears to feature large central and side air intakes, and even larger rear intakes, just behind the doors. The car also gets a pair of door-mounted outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and a very sleek and compact glasshouse. At the rear, we get to see sharp LED taillights in mesh housing, and the larger dual exhaust ports, one on either side. McLaren has said that the interior of the new grand tourer will feel spacious, uncluttered and modern with only authentic, high-quality materials employed.

McLaren Grand Tourer prototype has already done thousands of miles in hot and cold climates

McLaren says that the prototype model has already encompassed thousands of miles in hot and cold climates, its ability to cover long distances in supreme comfort. Now, with the add-on panels removed, the development team will run further validation tests, including a 1,000 mile (1,600km) drive from McLaren's development base near Barcelona, Spain, back to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England. The car will be driven with two occupants and optimum luggage in order to fully test its touring capabilities and confirm the new model is both comfortable and refined over the long distances a grand tourer is expected to consume.

McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt has earlier announced that "the McLaren of Grand Tourers will be the most usable mid-engined car yet". The car will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine and is claimed to offer a level of agility never experienced before in the luxury Grand Tourer segment. Also, the car might not just be called McLaren Grand Tourer as the company is yet to finalise the name of the car. That said, it won't be part of any of the company's existing model series.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.