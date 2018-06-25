Production-Ready Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Spotted Sans Camouflage

A production-ready Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift was recently spotted sans camouflage. The model was seen in the Nexa Blue shade with just masking tapes covering the logo and badging of the car. The presence of projector headlamps and LED daytime running lamps tells us that this is the top-end Alpha trim, and the fact that the car is out on the roads without any camouflage indicates that the launch might happen sooner than we expect. For now, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelifted Ciaz sedan in India around the festive season.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz spied here is the top-end Alpha trim

This is not the first time that we are seeing the 2018 Ciaz without any camouflage. Just early this month, images of a couple of undisguised Ciaz facelift surfaced online revealing a bunch of updates the car will receive. As seen in the new images as well, the Ciaz facelift will get an updated grille with chrome borders, which are flanked by a pair of updated headlamps featuring new LED DRLs. The car also gets a new front bumper with redesigned central airdam and edgy C-shaped chrome inserts that border the foglamp housing.

As seen in some of the previous spy images, the Ciaz facelift will also get new multi-spoke alloy wheels, which are a bit similar to the existing one. Other features like chrome door handle, ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights and few others have been carried over from the pre-facelift model. The new spy images, for the first time, give us a clear view of the revised LED taillamps as well, which now get a new cluster design. The rear bumper has also been reworked upon and now features new reflectors.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will get new LED taillamps

The cabin will also receive a few of changes including a new lighter shade of the faux wooden design inserts for the dashboard and door panels, updated instrument cluster with a slightly repositioned MID, and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel. The rest of the cabin remains largely similar to the outgoing one with the same beige and black dual tone treatment, air con vents and others.

The biggest changes will be under the hood, as the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to get the new 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will replace the existing 1.4-litre motor. The diesel variant will get the same 1.3-litre DDiS engine equipped with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle From Suzuki) tech. Transmission options will include a 5-Speed manual gearbox and possibly a new automatic transmission as well to replace the existing 4-speed AT, however, it's not clear whether it will be an AMT or CVT, but our bet is on the latter.

Image Source: TeamBHP

