Production-Ready KTM 390 Adventure Spotted

The KTM 390 Adventure is almost production-ready, and latest spy shots reveal the almost ready to be rolled out version of the entry-level adventure bike. The 390 Adventure will be manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, and it will be based on existing KTM architecture, more specifically, based on the KTM 390 Duke. Spy shots of various prototypes have been seen time and again, but this is the first time a near production-ready version of the small adventure bike has been spotted.

Also Read: More Spy Pics Of KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is likely to sport standard hand-guards, along with LED headlights

The engine is expected to be an updated version of the 373 cc, single-cylinder unit currently used in the KTM 390 Duke, and the KTM RC 390. On the 390 Duke, the 373 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine puts out 43 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The same engine on the KTM 390 Adventure is expected to be retuned, with revised gearing for off-road use. So far, it's not clear what changes will be seen on the engine, but there are likely to be some updates internally as well, although the spy picture does show a new exhaust and catalytic converter which will likely meet the new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, as well as Euro 5 norms.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India

A top-spec KTM 390 Adventure R version is also expected, with spoked wheels

The motorcycle in the new picture sports long-travel suspension with cast wheels - a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear configuration. There is however, a top-spec R version also expected, as seen in previous spy pictures, which will likely sport spoked wheels in a 21-inch front, and 18-inch rear configuration. The KTM 390 Adventure is expected to get a full-colour TFT screen along with a latest electronics suite, possibly with switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) and other electronics gadgetry. The production-ready version is expected to be unveiled later this year at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, followed by an official launch, possibly by early 2020. Once launched, the KTM 390 Adventure will compete with the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, as well as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

(Source: MCN)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.