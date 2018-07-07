Production-Ready Hyundai Elantra Facelift Spotted

Images of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra facelift have recently surfaced online and this time around the car has dropped a good amount of camouflage revealing it production-ready guise. The car will come with a host of styling updates both on the outside as well as the inside, along with a bunch of new and updated features. Visually, the latest images confirm that the Elantra facelift will get a heavily updated face which comes with a lot of geometric design elements.

Also Read: 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift Spotted Testing In South Korea

Up front, the updated 2019 Hyundai Elantra comes with a more imposing cascading grille with chrome detailing, while new sharper-looking triangular headlamps penetrate in the grille section. The car gets projector lights along integrated sequential LED daytime running lamps, bordered by LED position lights and turn signal lights on either end. The front bumper looks a lot aggressive thanks to the sharp, sculpted lines and proper triangle-shaped foglamps, which are flanked by small air intakes.

Hyundai Elantra Facelift feature the same coupe-like roofline but gets updates front and rear portions

From the sides, the Hyundai Elantra facelift continues to feature its coupe-like roofline, which seamlessly joins the revised boot lid. Interestingly, the model name badging has been moved to the centre, right below the Hyundai logo, which adds a more premium touch to the overall look of the car. The taillamps have also been reworked upon, and as seen in some of the previous spy shots it will come with a new cluster design as well. The number plate housing has been moved to the bumper, but the wheels have been camouflage, although they appear to be temporary units. While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, Hyundai is likely to make a few updates to the interior as well.

Advertisement

Hyundai Elantra Facelift will get revised taillamps and redesigned boot

Under the hood, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is likely to continue with the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine options. Globally, the Elantra facelift is also likely to get a new petrol engine, possibly the SmartStream G1.6-litre petrol engine that produces 121 bhp and 154 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), which is essentially a CVT unit. In addition, the new Elantra is also likely to get mild-hybrid technology that was first introduced on the Tucson facelift.

Image Source: Gepann.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.