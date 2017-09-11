Production of New Nissan Leaf To Begin In US And UK This Year

Strengthening its global leadership in zero-emission electric vehicles, Nissan Motor plans to start full production of the new Nissan Leaf at Nissan's Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, and at Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd. in Sunderland, U.K., by the end of calendar year 2017. The two production sites join Nissan's Oppama Plant in Japan, which is producing the new generation of the world's best-selling electric vehicle.

Nissan Leaf ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Nissan Leaf Electric Car Unveiled; Gets Autonomous Tech And A Range Of 400 Km

"We're proud to continue manufacturing the Nissan LEAF at three plants globally," said Fumiaki Matsumoto, EVP, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management. "The Nissan Leaf is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with its many advanced technologies. Nissan employees in Oppama, Smyrna and Sunderland are excited to continue producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world."

Also Read: Nissan To Commence Leaf Electric Car Pilot Run This Year In India

Last week, Nissan unveiled the new Nissan LEAF, featuring greater range, advanced technologies and a dynamic new design. The new Nissan LEAF will go on sale on October 2 in Japan and in the coming months in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Also Read: 2018 Nissan Leaf: Four Things We Like

Production of the previous generation of the Nissan Leaf began at Oppama in 2010 and at Smyrna and Sunderland in 2013. Nissan LEAF batteries will continue to be produced in Smyrna, Sunderland and Zama, Japan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.