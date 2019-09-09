New Cars and Bikes in India

Priority For Renault Is Boosting Nissan Alliance: France's Le Maire

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Saturday poured cold water on the possibility of merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault resuming any time soon, saying the priority for the French car maker was to strengthen its alliance with Nissan.

Talks of a Fiat Chrysler and Renault merger are not going to happen anytime soon

"I think it would be better not to do two things at the same time," Le Maire said when asked about a possible restart of the collapsed merger talks.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, Valentina Za.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

