Prince William Visits Isle Of Man TT

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will begin the visit at the main grandstand to watch the second race of the 600 cc Supersport class which sees riders reach speeds of close to 200 mph (322 kmph). William, a keen motorcyclist himself, will watch competitors take on the 60 km Mountain Course which is renowned for its difficulty and danger but inspires riders from around the world to take a shot at glory. Later he will attend a reception in the Government House tent. Guests will include representatives from across the Isle of Man, including TT staff, volunteers, civic dignitaries and local businesses.

Prince William has also been spotted riding a Ducati Hypermotard 939

Since the Isle of Man TT races began every summer in 1907, more than 200 riders have lost their lives around the Mountain Course. The Isle of Man TT is one of the oldest continuous motorsport events in the world and features riders competing in nine races, from a superbike category to sidecar events, in time trials around the circuit which is 60 km long and passes through cordoned off public roads for the duration of the event.

Michael Dunlop has won two races at this year's edition of the Isle of Man TT

Wednesday's event will feature the second Supersport TT race, the TT Zero for electric bikes and the Lightweight TT event. Later, the Duke of Cambridge will visit the Joey Dunlop Foundation, which was established in 2001 and named after the legendary TT racer. It creates specialist accommodation for visitors to the Isle of Man with a disability.

The late Joey Dunlop holds the most number of wins (26) in one of the most dangerous road races in the world. John McGuinness, with 23 wins is the second best, but has missed this year's TT races due to injury. Joey Dunlop's nephew, Michael Dunlop has 17 wins to his name, two of those wins coming in this year's races in the Superbike and Supersport races.

Prince William is a keen motorcyclist and recently visited the Triumph headquarters in Hinckley, England. He has also been spotted recently riding a Ducati to a football match with his friend. The Duke of Cambridge also took keen interest in the to-be-launched Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which was showcased at a reception in London.

