Prince William Spotted Riding A Ducati Hypermotard

Prince William was spotted in South London riding what seems to be a Ducati Hypermotard. The prince, an avid football fan, chose to ride the motorcycle to travel to play a game of five-a-side football. The Duke of Cambridge is known to be a big motorcycle enthusiast, riding around London just before his wedding. The model the prince was seen riding to the football game seems to be a 2018 Ducati Hypermotard 939 SP, a bike which is powered by a 937 cc, testastretta, 11-degree, L-twin engine putting out 110 bhp of maximum power with 95 Nm of peak torque.

The Ducati Hypermotard 939 SP has the same engine as the Hypermotard 939, but gets livery inspired by the MotoGP, a weight of 178 kg and fully-adjustable 50 mm upside down Ohlins front fork with 185 mm travel. Rear suspension is also an Ohlins shock with 175 mm rear wheel travel. The SP version also has a raised height allowing for increased lean angle than the standard Hypermotard 939. The bike comes shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. In India, the Ducati Hypermotard 939 sells for ₹ 11.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Duke of Cambridge seems to be a loyal Ducati customer and already owns a Panigale 1199 from 2013. Last month, the price visited the Triumph factory in Hinckley and also rode a Triumph Tiger 1200 in and around the factory premises. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is due with her third baby in April, and has even asked William to abandon his motorcycle hobby, saying she's "it fills her with horror" when her husband goes out on his bike.

