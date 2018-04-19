Prince William Checks Out A Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Prince William's love for motorcycles is quite well known, and he couldn't quite help appreciating a modern classic at a reception welcoming Commonwealth leaders to Britain. On April 16, after opening the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting summit week, the Duke of Cambridge checked out a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 displayed at the event. The Interceptor 650 is one of two new Royal Enfield models built on a completely new 650 cc twin-engine platform. Both bikes were unveiled for the first time at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan last November.

The Duke opened the evening with a short speech before joining British Prime Minister Theresa May in a tour of exhibition stands at Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster. The reception will bring together up to 2,000 delegates from business, civil society and youth-led organisations, and will also showcase examples of UK and Commonwealth partnership, including Royal Enfield, one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world. Prince William spent some time talking to Royal Enfield big boss Siddhartha Lal about the Interceptor 650, which is expected to be launched in the UK, as well as in India.

Also Read: Prince William Visits Triumph Headquarters At Hinckley, Rides A Tiger 1200

Both the new models - the Interceptor 650, as well as the Continental GT650 - share the same chassis and all-new 650 cc parallel-twin engine, which makes 47 bhp of maximum power at 7,100 rpm and peak torque of 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Last year, Royal Enfield inaugurated a new technological centre in the UK, and the new 650 cc platform was developed with inputs from the UK Technology Centre, and manufactured in India.

Also Read: Prince William Spotted Riding A Ducati Hypermotard

The Duke of Cambridge is known to be quite a motorcycle enthusiast and is apparently a Ducati fan. He already owns two Ducati's and was seen riding around London in his Ducati 1199 Panigale just a day before his wedding in 2011. Recently, William was spotted riding a Ducati Hypermotard 939 SP to play a game of five-a-side a football. In February this year, the Duke of Cambridge also visited the Triumph headquarters in Hinckley and rode a Triumph Tiger 1200 around the factory premises.

