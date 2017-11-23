Prince William And Kate Take A Royal Tour Of Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Plant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton, recently paid a special visit to Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant. The Royal couple took a special tour of the £2.5 billion Jaguar Land Rover facility getting a first-hand experience of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that currently manufactures a range of JLR models like - the all-new Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Jaguar XE, and Jaguar F-Pace.

Talking about this special visit from the royal couple, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Dr Ralf Speth said, "Showcasing the Solihull manufacturing plant to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was an honour. We are a proud British company with a passionate workforce and it was a privilege for everyone to be part of this very special visit".

Prince William sees how production associates complete the final checks

During their special tour, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also got the opportunity to see the production associates complete the final checks on the latest models to be introduced at the plant - the Jaguar F-PACE and Range Rover Velar. Furthermore, the royal visitors also got a chance to know more about Jaguar Land Rover's electric future in the form of the Jaguar I-PACE Concept and Range Rover P400e (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). These two models are a part of Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to being fully electrified from 2020 onwards.

Duchess Kate Middleton takes the new Land Rover Discovery off-road

During their visit, the royal couple also witnessed Jaguar Land Rover enter a partnership with Mountain Rescue England and Wales to further its commitment towards emergency and disaster relief. The company will be giving an unspecified number of Discovery SUVs, which will join Mountain Rescue's existing fleet of lifesaving vehicles. A team of mountain rescue volunteers were also at the plant for the handover and to familiarise themselves with the SUV at the company's off-road track. In fact, post the announcement, the both Price William and Kate also went on to drive the Land Rover Discovery to experience the carmaker's off-road course.

