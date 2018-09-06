Prince Charles Seen Using His All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace For The First Time

The Prince of Wales was seen using his all-electric Jaguar I-Pace for an official engagement

The British Royal family has been known to own some of the most exotic cars, right from vintage Rolls-Royces to some of the more modern Bentleys, Aston Martins, Jaguars and Land Rovers. However, now the world is moving towards the electric car age, and even some of the royalties are adapting to this change. Recently the heir apparent to the British throne, Charles Prince of Wales, was seen using his all-electric Jaguar I-Pace crossover for the first time for an official engagement, in London.

Incidentally, Prince Charles is not the first member of the Royal family to drive in an electric Jaguar. The Duke and Duchesses of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan took their first drive as the new 'Royal Couple' post their 'Royal Wedding' in an all-electric Jaguar E-Type Zero Concept. The classic Jaguar was packing a 40 kWh battery under the hood, producing 295 bhp, offering a range of 270 km.

The Jaguar I-Pace gets a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells

Prince Charles' Jaguar I-Pace, on the other hand, is futuristic, on the outside and well as the inside. The design of the I-Pace is unlike other Jaguar cars but takes inspiration from the E-Pace and F-Pace, as well as the F-Type. Jaguar has also incorporated design elements from the C-X75. The all-electric car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The car also comes with a lovely set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs.

The Jaguar I-Pace is an SUV and is underpinned by an all-new aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's own battery technology. The I-Pace uses a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells and mounted in a frame that's an integral structural component in the car's floor. The battery itself can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, and every 15 minutes of charge gives it an additional 100 kilometres of range. Maximum range is 480 kilometres.

Image Source: Rookie/Twitter

