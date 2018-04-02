Prices Of CNG Hiked In Delhi-NCR

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a revision in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following a notification from the government that increases the prices of domestically produced natural gas. This revision in prices would result in an increase of 90 paise per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Re 1 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of Rs 40.61 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.05 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from April 1 night. IGL, however, continued to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg at the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets.

This revision in retail prices of CNG is taken into account after considering the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government and increase in various operational expenses since the last price revision. But, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles.

For autos, the increase would be 2 paise per km, for taxi it would be 4 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be 26 paise per km. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at the revised price would be over 37 percent.

With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 percent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices.

