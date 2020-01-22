Price Comparison: Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20 vs Honda Jazz

The Tata Altroz has just been launched and prices are aggressive, to say the least. The Altroz starts at ₹ 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the premium hatchback undercuts all its rivals including the top sellers Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Hyundai i20. The premium hatchbacks command a 26 per cent market share in the overall hatchback segment and Tata's all-new offering aims to grab a good chunk in this space. The pricing though will play a crucial role for the automaker to achieve the same.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Launched In India

Tata Altroz 5.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Tata Altroz petrol range is priced from ₹ 5.29 lakh for the XE trim, going up to ₹ 7.69 lakh for the top-spec XZ (O) trim is priced at ₹ 7.69 lakh. In comparison, prices for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno start at ₹ 5.58 lakh for the entry-level Sigma and goes up to ₹ 7.58 lakh for the Alpha variant. The Hyundai i20 is similarly priced and starts at ₹ 5.59 lakh while the top-spec version is priced at ₹ 8.16 lakh for the Asta (O) trim. Lastly, the Honda Jazz is the most expensive version here starting at ₹ 7.45 lakh for the V trim, with the top VX variant priced at ₹ 7.89 lakh. With only two manual variants, the Jazz comes only in the loaded versions.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Variants Explained

In the diesel versions, the Tata Altroz is priced from ₹ 6.99 lakh for the XE and goes up to ₹ 9.29 lakh for the XZ (O). The Hyundai i20 is next with prices starting at ₹ 6.97 lakh for the Era variant with the range-topping Asta (O) diesel priced at ₹ 9.41 lakh. Lastly, the Honda Jazz diesel range starts from the base S trim priced at ₹ 8.16 lakh and goes up to ₹ 9.40 lakh for the VX trim. The Baleno diesel is priced between ₹ 6.68 lakh and ₹ 8.68 lakh, but won't be available post the implementation of BS6 emission norms.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Gets 5 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The Altroz also misses out on an automatic transmission that the other cars in this segment manage to provide. That being said, the Altroz is the safest car in its class at present, and the company is offering a host of customisation options on the model that adds more features, depending on the variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.