Pre-Bookings For BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Announced

BMW Motorrad India has announced pre-bookings for two of the most-awaited motorcycles, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS from June 8, 2018. Customers will be able to pre-book the motorcycles for an amount of ₹ 50,000 ahead of the launch of these bikes in India. All pre-bookings can be done either at any BMW Motorrad dealership across the country, or by requesting a call back by filling up an enquiry form online on the BMW Motorrad India website. In a statement, BMW Motorrad India said that deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis as per orders.

"BMW Motorrad has a legacy of designing motorcycles that bring together unparalleled riding pleasure, pure performance and assured quality in a unique combination. When BMW Motorrad announced its foray into the sub-500 cc premium segment, it created a stir in the motorcycle industry. With the much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad will not only enter but redefine this segment in India. These two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs. The wait is now finally over as we open up pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The BMW G 310 R has already been on sale in markets abroad for a couple of years now, even though the model is completely made in India

The BMW G 310 R was first unveiled in 2015 and the BMW G 310 GS in 2016. Both these bikes are made in India at TVS Motor Company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and exported to the rest of the world. Both bikes have already been on sale in markets abroad, but BMW Motorrad India was focussing on strengthening the sales and service network in India before launching these models. Pricing will be key to these models doing well in India, although there's already been a lot of interest, particularly in the G 310 GS. We expect the BMW G 310 R to be priced around ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the BMW G 310 GS is expected to cost around ₹ 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R are made in India by TVS Motor Company

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through BMW Motorrad India's dealer network present across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi. BMW Motorrad's upcoming dealerships in Kolkata and Chandigarh will start accepting bookings after the bikes are launched in India. BMW Financial Services India will offer customised and flexible financial solutions and customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery of the bikes.

