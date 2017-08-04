New Cars and Bikes in India

Pre-Bookings Commence For New Generation Hyundai Verna

Pre-bookings for the new Hyundai Verna have now officially commenced at the automaker's dealerships across the country while the launch is slated for 22nd August 2017.

Highlights

  • The new generation Hyundai Verna will be vased on the new K2 platform
  • The new Hyundai Verna will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City
  • Engine options will include 1.6-litre petrol and four-cylinder units

New Hyundai Fluidic Verna
₹ 7 - 14 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Aug 2017
The C-segment sedans are all set to see some action very soon as the new generation Hyundai Verna is all set to be launched later this month on 22nd August 2017. While dealers were accepting bookings since last month, Hyundai India has now officially announced the pre-bookings for the new Verna till 21st August. The all-new sedan will be a big step-up from the current generation version, with more features, more power and better driving dynamics as well. The car will be competing against some highly established offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. Hyundai will also be looking for redemption in this segment as the current generation pre-facelift Verna was a segment leader in the past years.

 

Hyundai Fluidic Verna
Hyundai
Fluidic Verna
