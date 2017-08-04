Pre-Bookings Commence For New Generation Hyundai Verna

New Hyundai Fluidic Verna ₹ 7 - 14 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The C-segment sedans are all set to see some action very soon as the new generation Hyundai Verna is all set to be launched later this month on 22nd August 2017. While dealers were accepting bookings since last month, Hyundai India has now officially announced the pre-bookings for the new Verna till 21st August. The all-new sedan will be a big step-up from the current generation version, with more features, more power and better driving dynamics as well. The car will be competing against some highly established offerings including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. Hyundai will also be looking for redemption in this segment as the current generation pre-facelift Verna was a segment leader in the past years.

