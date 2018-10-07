Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second

The grand finale of the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup is being held today at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and it is Pratik Sonawane who will be starting on pole position in Race 1 of the championship. The fourth and final round will see two races take place that will help decide the winner for the second edition of the championship. This is for the first time the Ameo Cup makes its way to the BIC since the very first rounds of testing, and drivers were given a full day to familiarise themselves with the track.

During the qualifying session, Pratik managed to clock a lap time of 2m21.295s taking pole, while coming in next was series favourite Dhruv Mohite, who put a time of 2m21.878s, 0.583s off that of Sonawane's after substantially improving from the practice sessions. Guest driver Dhruv Behl will be starting third in Race 1 with a lap time of 2m22.306s.

Title contenders Saurav Bandyopadhyay of Thane will start at P4 with a lap time of 2m22.675s, while Jeet Jhabhak starts fifth with a lap time of 2m22.872s, behind Shubhomoy Ball.

Dhruv leads the championship with 56 points over Saurav, while Jeet is a close third. Race 1 will be a major deciding factor for the championship based on Dhruv's finish, which makes it an exciting race to watch out for.

