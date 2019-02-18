New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Warns Of Brexit Price Hike On UK Cars

The company has taken the precautionary step of informing customers whose cars are due to be delivered after March 29.

View Photos
Porsche cars are set to become expensive after March 29.

 

Porsche customers in the UK should brace for a price hike of up to 10 percent in case of a hard Brexit, the luxury German carmaker warned Monday. The company said it had taken the "precautionary step" of informing customers whose cars are due to be delivered after March 29, the day Britain leaves the European Union, that they could become more expensive if new border tariffs are imposed.

Porsche

Porsche Cars

Cayenne

Panamera

911

Macan

718 Boxster

718 Cayman

"As one potential outcome of the Brexit negotiations, there is a possibility that a duty of up to 10 percent may be applied to cars imported into the UK," Stuttgart-based Porsche said in a statement, adding that drivers could still make changes to their order. Customers who had already paid a deposit by January 17 will not be affected by the potential tariff hikes, it added.

It remains uncertain whether Britain will strike a deal with the EU by March 29, and car manufacturers have joined other industries in calling for urgent clarity on what the future trade relationship might look like. Business leaders fear a hard or no-deal Brexit could lead to import duties on EU goods arriving into the UK and different regulatory requirements that would badly disrupt supply chains.

0 Comments

Porsche sold 14,000 cars in Britain in 2017, making it the firm's second-biggest market in Europe after Germany. According to Bloomberg News, the starting price of Porsche's Macan compact SUV would jump from £46,344 (52,880 euros, $59,825) to £50,978 if the 10-percent surcharge were imposed.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Cayenne with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class
TAGS :
Porsche Brexit Porsche cars Porsche Cars Price Porsche Cars Price Hike

Latest News

GM Unveils 'Ariv' E-Bikes, Plans Europe Launch In Second Quarter
GM Unveils 'Ariv' E-Bikes, Plans Europe Launch In Second Quarter
Porsche Warns Of Brexit Price Hike On UK Cars
Porsche Warns Of Brexit Price Hike On UK Cars
Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Decline By 1.8 Per Cent In January 2019
Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Decline By 1.8 Per Cent In January 2019
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.79 - 4.54 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 93.77 Lakh - 1.59 Crore *
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities