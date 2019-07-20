Porsche To Use Holoride's Virtual Reality Tech To Keep Rear Passengers Entertained

Porsche is trying to show what entertainment could be like in the future for the backseat passenger

Porsche has collaborated with Munich-based entertainment firm Holoride to come out with a special Virtual Reality (VR) based entertainment device for rear passengers. Recently unveiled at the Start-up Auto-bahn Expo Day, the immersive virtual entertainment tech uses a VR headset with sensors, which is paired to the vehicle so that its content can be adapted to the car's driving movements in real-time. With this new tech, the German luxury and sports carmaker is trying to show what entertainment could be like in the future for the backseat passenger in a Porsche.

How this device essentially works is, suppose the car is being driven around the curve, the virtual vehicle that the passenger is travelling in, let's say, for example, a space shuttle, will also change direction. The company says that this results in a highly immersive experience, which significantly reduces the symptoms of motion sickness. Although still in prototype stage, Porsche says In future, the system will also, for example, be able to evaluate navigation data to adapt the length of a VR game to the calculated duration of the journey. This technology can be used to integrate other entertainment services such as watching a film or even virtual conferences, the applications are many. Also, as Holoroid has an open platform approach, car manufacturers and content producers can customise the content to adapt to driving time, motion, and context.

Nils Wollny, CEO of Holoride founded the entertainment tech start-up at the end of 2018 with his partners, Marcus Kuhne and Daniel Profendiner. Using the Start-up Autobahn platform, the up-and-coming company has now shown that their "holoride" software works seamlessly with manufacturers' vehicle data for motion-synchronised, real-time generation of vir-tual reality (VR) and cross-reality (XR) content.

Porsche will have the new VR technology on display and to experience at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, from September 20, 2019. Under the motto "Next Visions. Change the Game - Create tomorrow", Porsche is inviting innovators and partners to the motor show to discuss the future of mobility.

