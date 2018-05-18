Porsche To Recall 60,000 SUVs For Emissions Problems

It seems that the diesel emissions scandal is not going away anytime soon, as Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche has recalled close to 60,000 diesel-engined Macan and Cayenne sport-utility vehicles. Reports say that the above two mentioned models come equipped with the latest Euro-6 diesel engine with the defeat devices capable of reducing emissions in laboratory tests. This is the second Macan recall this year to update emissions-control software with the aim of averting a regulatory ban on sales.

Last month, the German police raided offices of Porsche and Audi as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations. Around 10 offices in Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg were searched by around 33 prosecutors and 160 police officers. Two Audi sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm were also searched by the German police.

In March, the police raided the headquarters of BMW in Munich and Austria. These searches are part of an investigation into the former and current members of Porsche and Audi as they are suspected of fraud and fraudulent advertising as it tried to manipulate emissions control systems of diesel passenger cars.

