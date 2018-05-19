New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche To Recall 60,000 Diesel Engined SUVs In Europe

Porsche will be recalling 60,000 SUVs which have been fitted with defeat devices capable of cheating during emission tests.

Highlights

  • The affected Porsche models have been fitted with cheat devices
  • Porsche was asked to initiate the reacall by German auto regulatory body

Porsche has been asked by Germany's KBA automotive regulator to recall around 60,000 diesel-engined Macan and Cayenne SUV. German magazine Der Spiegel reported saying that the two models equipped with the latest Euro-6 diesel engine generation were fitted with more so-called defeat devices capable of reducing emissions in laboratory tests.

There had been speculation earlier this year that Porsche - which gets its diesel engines from Audi - was looking to ditch diesel engines entirely after sales dropped. But it was the company's sales chief Detlev von Platen who made it clear that the company is not yet shutting diesels out completely.

The Stuttgart-based sports-car manufacturer earlier this year already issued a recall for six-cylinder Macan models to update emissions-control software with the aim of averting a regulatory ban on sales.

