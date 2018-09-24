New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche To Officially End Production Of Diesel Cars

Porsche has seen a drop in sale of diesel models and a substantial hike in hybrid sales, in Europe. Thus, going forward, the company will focus on hybrid technology and electromobility and drop diesel powertrains for good.

View Photos
Sale of Porsche's diesel models have gone down accounting for just 12 per cent in 2017

Highlights

  • Porsche intensifying its focus on hybrid & electric technology
  • Porsche will have invested over 6 billion euros in e-mobility by 2022
  • The Porsche Taycan will be the carmaker's first fully-electric sports car

Porsche has officially announced that it will no longer offer diesel vehicles. The Stuttgart-based luxury and sports carmaker said that it's intensifying its activities in the areas of hybrid technology and electromobility and will drop diesel powertrains for good. The company has seen a growing interest among Porsche buyers for hybrid models, in fact, 63 per cent of the Porsche Panamera sold in Europe were hybrids. Sale of Porsche's diesel models, on the other hand, have gone down, accounting for just 12 per cent in 2017.

Porsche

Porsche Cars

Boxster

Cayenne

Panamera

Cayman

911

Macan
porsche panamera turbo s e hybrid sport turismo

(Porsche says 63 per cent of Panameras sold in Europe in 2017 were hybrids)

Advertisement

Commenting on the company's decision, Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG said, "Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free. Naturally, we will continue to look after our existing diesel customers with the professionalism they expect."

porsche taycan

(The Porsche Taycan will have the ability to travel 500 km on a single charge )

Porsche has also announced that it will have invested more than six billion euros in e-mobility by 2022, and be ready for sustainable growth into the future. In fact, the upcoming Porsche Taycan, which is set to make its debut in 2019, will be the carmaker's first fully-electric sports car. The new Taycan's manufacture process is claimed to be CO2 neutral and it's also said to be supplied with green electricity via an ultra-fast charging infrastructure spread over Europe.

0 Comments

Porsche has also claimed that by 2025, every second new Porsche vehicle could have an electric drive - either hybrid or purely electric. In addition to electric and hybrid cars, the company said that it will also focus on improving its internal combustion engines as well. "Our aim is to occupy the technological vanguard - we are intensifying our focus on the core of our brand while consistently aligning our company with the mobility of the future," Blume added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Boxster with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Boxster
Porsche
Boxster
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
F-Type
BMW Z4
BMW
Z4
Audi TT
Audi
TT
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG
GT
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari
488 GTB
Ferrari California
Ferrari
California
TAGS :
Porsche hybrid sports car Porsche diesel engine Porsche Taycan

Latest News

Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Porsche To Officially End Production Of Diesel Cars
Porsche To Officially End Production Of Diesel Cars
Petrol Crosses Rs. 90-Mark In Mumbai, Rates At All-Time High Across Country
Petrol Crosses Rs. 90-Mark In Mumbai, Rates At All-Time High Across Country
Ford Aspire Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Ford Aspire Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Mahindra KUV100 Electric, Diesel AMT, And TUV300 Facelift To Be Launched By 2019
Mahindra KUV100 Electric, Diesel AMT, And TUV300 Facelift To Be Launched By 2019
2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Facelift: All You Need To Know
2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Facelift: All You Need To Know
Google Maps Now Run On Apple CarPlay With iOS 12 Update
Google Maps Now Run On Apple CarPlay With iOS 12 Update
New Ford Mustang Facelift Spotted In India
New Ford Mustang Facelift Spotted In India
MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
MotoGP: Lorenzo Beats Dovizioso To Pole In Aragon GP
MotoGP: Lorenzo Beats Dovizioso To Pole In Aragon GP
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

94 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

132 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

25 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.23 - 2.76 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.79 - 4.54 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 93.77 Lakh - 1.59 Crore *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities