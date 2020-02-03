New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car Will Come To India By Late 2020

The Porsche Taycan is the first fully electric sedan from the Stuttgart-based luxury/sports car maker and it will come to India by the end of 2020.

The Porsche Taycan electric sports car is based on the Porsche Mission E Concept

The all-new Porsche Taycan electric sports car will be introduced in India by late 2020. Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India confirmed the 4-door electric car's arrival while addressing the Indian media today the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's first-ever media night. The Taycan is the first fully electric sedan from the Stuttgart-based luxury/sports car maker and it was first revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Based on the Porsche Mission E Concept that was showcased in 2015, the electric sports car is touted as a huge technological step for the company and forms a new direction for Porsche in the EV space. The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

The Porsche Taycan comes with quad-LED headlamps, sculpted bonnet and muscular front bumper. The rear too looks very elegant with the very slim wraparound LED tail-lamp and muscular haunches. With a Cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamically optimised basic shape makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption resulting in a long-range.

