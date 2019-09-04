Porsche Taycan Electric Sedan Revealed Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show has begun and one of the biggest draws at the auto show will be the Porsche Taycan, which is the first fully electric sedan, not only from Porsche but also Germany. The company took the wraps off the Porsche Taycan ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The car was first showcased as the Porsche Mission E Concept in 2015 and now, the production ready model is finally here. It is of course a huge technological step for the company and forms a new direction for Porsche in the EV space.

(It was first showcased as the Porsche Mission E concept in 2015)

It has a clean, simple design and takes styling cues from the 918 and the 911 as well. The front end wears a minimal look, with the quad-LED headlamps, sculpted bonnet and muscular front bumper. The rear too looks very elegant with the very slim wraparound LED tail-lamp and muscular haunches. The only thing missing are the exhaust pipes! But then, it is fully electric! With a Cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamically optimised basic shape makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption resulting in a long range.

(The Porsche Taycan gets a beautiful dashboard with 4 screens and has a simple yet a futuristic look)

The Taycan gets some classic design features on the dashboard and that takes inspiration from the 911 of the 1963. The stated goal was to bring it into the present day. The cockpit signals the start of a new era with its clear structure and a completely new construction. It is clearly driver-focused. The instrument panel has a clean, minimalist and ultra-modern design, and operating the controls is quick and free from distractions. The cabin gets a total of four screens, with the highlight being the instrument cluster that is actually a curved 16.8-inch screen with the rounded look that's typical of Porsche. No cowl means a slim and modern appearance mimicking the style of high-quality smartphones and tablets.

(With its 800 volt battery, the Taycan gets a range of 400 km on a single charge)

The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that are capable of churning out max power of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The two permanently excited synchronous motors, like those deployed in the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid, generate a permanent rotary motion that can be applied at any time without needing to be started. The Taycan, with its 800-volt chargers, can fast charge its electric motors within 15 minutes, with a 400 km range. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds and Porsche says that the Taycan is not just sporty, but also practical, and the figures do speak for themselves.

