New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019

The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that are capable of churning out max power of 600bhp and will juice out travel range of more than 500kms with its high voltage lithium-ion batteries.

View Photos
Porsche has already announced that the Taycan will make its way to India

The first purely electrically powered sports car from Porsche, the Taycan, will not be presented to the public until September and its final design is not yet known; nonetheless, according to Porsche there are more than 20,000 people around the world with serious interest in buying one of their own. The company confirmed this development at the 2019 Geneva Motor show. 20,000 people have already registered to join a list of prospective buyers - and registration are already underway in Europe. The Porsche Taycan will debut in September 2019 with a market launch scheduled for the end of this year.

porsche taycan

The Porsche Taycan will have a range of more than 500 kilometres 

Porsche

Porsche Cars

Cayenne

911

Panamera

Macan

718 Cayman

718 Boxster

The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that are capable of churning out max power of 600 bhp and will juice out travel range of more than 500kms with its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The two permanently excited synchronous motors, like those deployed in the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid, generate a permanent rotary motion that can be applied at any time without needing to be started.

porsche taycan

The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors  

The vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in considerably less than 3.5 seconds. It will have a range of more than 500 kilometers as measured in accordance with the NEDC. Moreover, it will be possible to add sufficient charge for a range of 100 kilometers in just four minutes (measured in accordance with the NEDC).

porsche taycan

According to Porsche there are more than 20,000 people around the world with serious interest in buying one of their own 

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG says "The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are - and we've therefore increased our production capacities. The Taycan will be the most sporty and most technically advanced vehicle in its segment - a true Porsche."

0 Comments

Porsche will foray into the electric car segment with the Taycan, and according to the company, by 2025 every second Porsche car sold will be with an electric motor. The Taycan will be the flagship electric product from Porsche and yes, the car will make it to India too by 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Cayenne with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class
TAGS :
Porsche EV Porsche Taycan Porsche electric car Porsche Porsche Taycan EV

Latest News

Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019
Tata Harrier Becomes The Official Partner For The IPL 2019
Tata Harrier Becomes The Official Partner For The IPL 2019
Tata Motors Supplies 40 Electric Buses To Atal Indore City Transport Service
Tata Motors Supplies 40 Electric Buses To Atal Indore City Transport Service
Hyundai Cars Will Now Be Available On Subscription Basis
Hyundai Cars Will Now Be Available On Subscription Basis
Bosch Bullish On Two-Wheeler And Powersports Business In India
Bosch Bullish On Two-Wheeler And Powersports Business In India
New Driving License Registration Norms Coming In October
New Driving License Registration Norms Coming In October
Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter
Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.79 - 4.54 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 93.77 Lakh - 1.59 Crore *
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
View More
x
Honda Cars India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Honda Cars India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities