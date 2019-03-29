New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019

The company has given out some details of these tests and it says that the Taycan has covered an overall distance of approximately 6 million kilometres of which two million were endurance run kilometres.

Development engineers started driving a Taycan around the Nrburgring at an early stage

Porsche's first purely electrically driven sports car, the Taycan, is currently completing its final test drives before it enters series production. The company is currently testing the product  in 30 countries across the globe in which these comprehensive tests are being carried out have temperatures that range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius. The company has given out some details of these tests and it says that the Taycan has covered an overall distance of approximately 6 million kilometres of which two million were endurance run kilometres.

Test experts were able to build upon the comprehensive findings from the digital testing stage using digital prototypes. At present, computers are used to design the body, drive, chassis, electronics and overall vehicle of a new model and to simulate their functions – which includes how they work together. In total, the virtual prototypes of the Taycan have completed more than ten million digital kilometres.

Porsche has been testing the Taycan in 30 countries

Development engineers started driving a Taycan around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a driving simulator at an early stage, so that they could test and evaluate its circuit performance. During this process, they focused on the electrical energy management, which plays an important role in achieving a sub-eight-minute lap time on the 20.6-kilometre Nordschleife.

Porsche says that there are already more than 20,000 prospective buyers for the Taycan which will be introduced in September 2019 with the market launch scheduled for the end of this year. The Taycan accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in significantly less than 3.5 seconds. It has a range of more than 500 kilometres. The 800-V architecture in the vehicle guarantees that the lithium-ion battery can be recharged in just four minutes, providing enough energy to drive 100 kilometres. 
 

Porsche Taycan Electric Car Teased; To Debut In September 2019
