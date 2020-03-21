Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo In The Works; Expected To Debut Later In 2020

Porsche is planning to invest approximately 10 billion Euros in a bid to electrify its product range with the launch of new hybrid and electric models. The company is targeting to attain half of its sales from electrified cars by 2025. Porsche is focusing to introduce a production version of the Taycan Cross Turismo which showcased as concept two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show.

Also Read: Porsche Records 11 Per Cent Sales Revenue Growth In 2019

In fact, the final production model will wear the 'Taycan Corss Turismo' badge and is expected to make its debut later this year itself. According to the sustainability report 2019, there will also be a jacked up rugged wagon among the Taycan derivatives. Moreover, there are plans to electrify the Maycan range as well which could make its market debut in 2022. Porsche and Audi will be together working on the PPE electrified platform with the former already testing a new sportback of the size of the Audi A5. PPE will accommodate both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models with an electric motor mounted at the rear in case of RWD and at both ends in case of AWD models.

Also Read: New Porsche 911 Turbo S Revealed

Porsche is also working on an electric version of the Macan.

Porsche will build electric cars alongside models equipped with conventional powertrains along with assembling the axles for the zero-emissions crossover. The company will not outsource the chassis from an exterior supplier like it's currently doing for the Macan and Panamera.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.