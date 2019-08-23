Porsche Taycan Cabin Revealed Ahead Of September Debut

Ahead of its debut in September 2019, Porsche has teased the cabin of its first all electric car - the Taycan. From the pictures shared by the company, we can see that the Taycan gets some classic design features on the dashboard and that takes inspiration from the 911 of the 1963. The stated goal was to bring it into the present day. The cockpit signals the start of a new era with its clear structure and a completely new construction. It is clearly driver-focused. The instrument panel has a clean, minimalist and ultra-modern design, and operating the controls is quick and free from distractions. The free-standing, curved instrument cluster is what grabs your attention. It is clearly focused towards the driver and ensures that everything that's needed for driving is in view.

The instrument cluster is a curved 16.8-inch screen with the rounded look that's typical of Porsche. A cowl has been omitted, which ensures a slim and modern appearance in the style of high-quality smartphones and tablets. Real glass and a vapour-deposited, polarising filter give anti-reflective properties. The Classic mode delivers clearly arranged information, allowing for fast readability. A power meter replaces the rev counter in the middle instrument. The Map mode replaces the central power meter with a map layout and in full map mode it intentionally omits the round instruments in favour of a navigation map displayed across the full display. The Pure mode displays only essential driving information such as speed, traffic signs and navigation using a minimalist arrow.

The curved digital instrument cluster is driver oriented

There are also small, touch-control fields at the edges of the screen for operating the light and chassis functions. The instrument cluster is therefore wider than the steering wheel and reminiscent of the iconic original 911.

The steering wheel has a light appearance, with two models to choose from. In addition to the basic version, which can be customised with coloured inserts as part of the accent package, Porsche also offers a GT sports steering wheel option. It has a distinctive design with visible screw heads and features a typical Porsche round mode switch which can be used to select the various driving modes.

The upper and lower sections of the dashboard stretch across the entire width of the vehicle in the shape of a wing. A central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display are combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look, thereby blending in visually with the interior.

The Porsche Taycan gets a central 10.9-inch infotainment display

All user interfaces have been completely re-designed for the Taycan. The number of traditional hardware controls, such as switches and buttons, have been greatly reduced. Instead, control is intelligent and intuitive - via touch operation or a voice control function that responds to the command "Hey Porsche".

The elevated centre console features a large 8.4-inch touch panel with haptic feedback. This allows the air-conditioning settings to be altered directly. Integrated handwriting recognition also allows quick address inputs. Like the Porsche 918, the Taycan has a compact direction selector switch in the instrument panel instead of the classic selector lever. This gives the centre console a tidy look and creates storage space. A reduction to the essentials and a clear approach are also evident for the air vents. These have been fully modernised and can be operated intuitively. Traditional, mechanically-operated louvres belong to the past, as airflows are now controlled both digitally and fully automatically ("Virtual Airflow Control"). By clicking the Climate menu, it is possible to switch between "Focused" for fast, directional cooling and "Diffused" for draught-free air conditioning. If the optional four-zone automatic climate control system ("Advanced Climate Control") has been ordered, an additional 5.9-inch touch control panel with haptic feedback allows the system to be operated from the rear seats.

The Taycan will be available with a wide range of interior and exterior configurations, in both traditional and modern styles. Interior accents and trims underline the attention to detail, while meeting the highest quality standards typical of Porsche in terms of material characteristics and workmanship. Interior colours Black-Lime Beige, Blackberry, Atacama Beige and Meranti Brown are exclusively available for the Taycan. The optional interior accent package also gives customers a choice of special contrasting colour schemes in black matt, dark silver or neodyme, an elegant champagne tone. The doors and centre consoles can be wood trim, matt carbon, embossed aluminium or fabric.

