Porsche Risks Fine In New Legal Tussle Over Diesel Cheating

German prosecutors have launched fresh legal proceedings over Porsche's role in the diesel emissions cheating scandal in 2015, and could leave the car maker facing a hefty fine.

German prosecutors on Monday said they have launched fresh legal proceedings over Porsche's role in the diesel emissions cheating scandal that erupted in 2015, which could leave the luxury carmaker facing a hefty fine. "We have opened an administrative proceeding (against Porsche AG) at the end of which a court could impose a fine," a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office told AFP, confirming a Bloomberg News report. Porsche's parent company Volkswagen and fellow high-end subsidiary Audi were last year hit with similar "administrative" cases by prosecutors in Brunswick and Munich, which are separate from any ongoing criminal investigations against company individuals.

Both VW and Audi drew a line under their administrative orders by accepting a financial penalty and admitting responsibility for breaching air pollution requirements.

VW paid one billion euros ($1.1 billion) while Audi was slapped with an 800 million euro fine.

Under German law, a company can be fined in this way if executives are found to have failed to take the necessary supervisory measures to prevent illegal activities.

In a statement, Porsche said it would fully cooperate with the investigation but reiterated that it believed the company had not fallen foul of its supervisory duties.

The so-called "dieselgate" scandal broke in 2015 when Volkswagen was forced to admit it had equipped some 11 million diesel cars worldwide with software designed to skirt regulatory tests to make the engines seem less polluting than they were.

VW's own-brand vehicles were among those affected by the years-long scam, as well as cars from its Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Seat stable of brands.

The scandal has so far cost the VW group more than 28 billion euros in penalties, buy-backs and refits, and it remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart have also opened investigations against two current and one former Porsche employee, as well as against persons unknown, on suspicion of fraud and false advertising over the dieselgate scandal.

Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
