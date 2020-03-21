Porsche Records 11 Per Cent Sales Revenue Growth In 2019

Porsche AG increased deliveries, sales revenue in the 2019 Financial year. The company handed over 280,800 vehicles to customers in 2019, corresponding to an increase of ten percent compared with the previous year. Sales revenue rose by 11 percent to 28.5 billion Euros, while the operating result before special items increased by 3% year-on-year to 4.4 billion Euros.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG said, "Thanks to our attractive product range, consisting of efficient petrol-driven cars, high-performance plug-in hybrids and now also purely electric sports cars, our deliveries once again increased in the 2019 financial year."

The increase in profits is due particularly to the strong increase in volumes.

In 2019 Porsche achieved new record values in terms of sales revenue and profits before special items. The increase in profits is due particularly to the strong increase in volumes as well as the positive development of other business fields and divisions.

The company witnessed strong growth in Germany and Europe. The Cayenne and Macan models series in particular were responsible for a significant increase in deliveries: 92,055 Cayenne vehicles were delivered; 29 percent more than in the previous year. A total of 99,944 Macan vehicles were delivered to customers - amounting to an increase of 16 percent compared with 2018. On the company's home market and in the entire European market, Porsche generated the strongest growth in 2019 with a plus of 15 percent in each case. 31,618 vehicles were delivered in Germany and 88,975 vehicles in total throughout Europe. The sports car manufacturer also recorded an increase in its two largest markets. In China, 86,752 vehicles were handed over to customers, amounting an increase of eight percent compared with 2018. In the USA, Porsche also grew the figure for its delivered vehicles by eight percent to 61,568 vehicles.

By 2024, the sports car manufacturer will invest around 10 billion Euros in the hybridisation, electrification and digitalisation of its cars, and is consistently enhancing its offering in the area of electromobility: the next model to be launched will be the first Taycan derivative, the Cross Turismo. The new generation of the Macan compact SUV will also be electrically powered, and it will thus be Porsche's second, fully battery-powered model series. The company is anticipating that by the middle of this decade already half of the entire product range will be sold as fully electric models or partially electric plug-in hybrids.

